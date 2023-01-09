Dry until Later Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start with areas of ice and fog, sunshine and blue skies rule Monday afternoon! Along with a northwest breeze and temperatures a little above average for this time of year. Tracking the next cold front due in by late Thursday into early Friday.

Less sunshine and more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Remaining dry until late Thursday. A cold front will bring a half inch to inch of rainfall to the region Thursday evening through early Friday.

Trending drier and breezy Friday. Turning cooler than dry for the weekend.

Another storm system next week will also bring rainfall.

Overall, high temperatures through mid and late January look to be above average. No sign of snow.

Monday afternoon: Sunshiny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the colder 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and milder. Late day rain arrives. The most widespread rain will fall at night. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Early rain exits. Drying and breezy. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the mid 50s across central Virginia. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

