Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road.

A second person at the scene was shot and taken to the hospital. Investigators believe this person, “John Doe”, was with Lopez-Hernandez, and have issued warrants for him on felony abduction for a pecuniary benefit, use of a firearm during an abduction, and misdemeanor brandishing. This person is reportedly still receiving medical care.

Police are charging Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland with felony shooting from a vehicle.

The department says there is no active threat at his time, and that this remains an ongoing criminal investigation.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Scene along McCormick Road
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

Latest News

Range Bank's Chief Trust and Wealth Management Amanda Knaffla says there is never a bad time to...
Financial consultant provides tips for setting up success in 2023
RACC says the puppies will need medical care, lots of love and TLC.
RACC saves nearly 30 puppies from ‘terrible situation’ over the weekend
WillowTree
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
Winter League 2023
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023