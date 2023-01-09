Boar’s Head Resort hosts Special Olympics Virginia Xperience Tennis Invitational

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Special Olympics Virginia Xperience Tennis Invitational at Boar’s Head Resort is bringing together some of the top athletes from around the country to compete.

The annual event is in its 15th year and serves as a reminded how sports can bring us together.

There are 16 states in the competition, represented by 30 athletes.

“It’s an awesome event. These are the top players,” Director of Competition Ron Manilla said. “It’s an invite only, and it’s an honor to be accepted because you’re playing with the best Special Olympic athletes in the country.”

Players will compete for the gold Tuesday, January 10.

