WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger.

“It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”

WillowTree is partnering with Piedmont Virginia Community College to develop talent for the future.

“It’s a two-year program versus a four-year program to allow more diversity in tech, to foster more diversity in tech, and I think that’s just another sign of how invested we are in this community and how we expect to continue to grow rapidly,” Dengel said.

NBC29 asked if the tech deal would cause job loss or gain.

“We literally have zero job losses,” Dengel said. “This is not at all about cost efficiency. This is about combined revenue growth.”

