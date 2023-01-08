Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger.

“It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”

WillowTree is partnering with Piedmont Virginia Community College to develop talent for the future.

“It’s a two-year program versus a four-year program to allow more diversity in tech, to foster more diversity in tech, and I think that’s just another sign of how invested we are in this community and how we expect to continue to grow rapidly,” Dengel said.

NBC29 asked if the tech deal would cause job loss or gain.

“We literally have zero job losses,” Dengel said. “This is not at all about cost efficiency. This is about combined revenue growth.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Winter League 2023
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023
Pie Chest
Pie Chest Closing
Office work (FILE)
Biz Overworked Employees
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization
Winter Ultimate League