Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tony Bennett got his 327th coaching win at the University of Virginia Saturday night becoming Virginia’s all-time winningest coach surpassing Terry Holland in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse.

Bennett addressed the crowd at the end of the game and then told reporters after the game he was glad he set the record at John Paul Jones Arena.

“To be able to do it with my family and my players and the home crowd that has been amazing to me;” said Bennett. “That is a we award not a me award all the way, and I got some day ones that have been with me all of the way. Hire staff and recruit players that you can lose with first before you’re gonna win and I’ve had guys that I’ve gone through the hard stuff with and they’ve stayed true and the players have.

When you keep staying together good things happen”.

Virginia had five players score in double figures. Armaan Frankin had a team-high 16 points. Reece Beekman had 13. Freshman Isaac McKneely had 12 points off the bench. Kadin Shedrick had 11 points and Jayden Gardner had 10. Kehei Clark added 11 assists.

Virginia led by nine points at halftime and stretched the lead to 20 early in the second half, but Syracuse cut the deficit to seven late. The Orange didn’t get closer than that.

Syracuse’s two freshman from the Commonwealth both had good games. Culpeper’s Maliq Brown, who played at the Blue Ridge School, had ten points in 36 minutes off the bench. Charlottesville’s Justin Taylor had an ACC high seven points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Virginia improves to 3-2 in the ACC and plays host to North Carolina on Tuesday.

Team Notes

• Tony Bennett (327 wins) passed Terry Holland (326 wins) as UVA’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach

• Jayden Gardner collected three rebounds to become the only active player in Division I with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Gardner has 2,157 points and 1,002 rebounds in 130 career games

• Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) has a four-game winning streak vs. Syracuse

• UVA started the second half on a 12-0 run

• Syracuse had a 12-0 run to cut the UVA lead to 57-47

• UVA started 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range

• UVA’s 7-0 first half run pushed its lead to 35-18

• UVA led 35-26 at halftime

• UVA (12 3-pointers) drilled 10 or more 3-pointers for the fourth time in 2022-23

• UVA has made 9 or more 3-pointers in its past three games

• UVA had 23 points off 16 Syracuse turnovers

• Virginia is 152-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA is 8-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23

• UVA had 19 fast break points

Series Notes

• UVA is 12-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 10-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84

• UVA is 5-2 vs. Syracuse in Charlottesville

• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 14 meetings between the teams

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 11-3 all-time against Syracuse

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Armaan Franklin (17), Reece Beekman (13), Isaac McKneely (12), Kadin Shedrick (11), Jayden Gardner (10)

• Franklin reached double figures for the 43rd time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 111th time

• McKneely reached double figures for the second time

• McKneely matched a career high with four 3-pointers

• Shedrick reached double figures for the 20th time

• Shedrick (4 blocks) recorded his 27th career multi-block game

• Shedrick matched a career high with three steals

• Beekman reached double figures for the 22nd time

• Kihei Clark (4,669 minutes) passed Virginia Tech’s Malcolm Delaney (4,692 from 2008-11) for seventh on the ACC’s career minutes played list

• Clark (1,242 points) passed Tom Sheehey (1,241 points from 1984-87) for 31st on the UVA’s all-time scoring list

• Clark handed out a game-high 11 assists

