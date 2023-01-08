Showers End Sunday Evening with Drier Conditions on Tap for Beginning of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect util midnight. Mixed precipitation expected with up to an inch of snow accumulation for and a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Conditions will be dry to begin the week, but we’re tracking possible showers Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Cold rain, sleet, and snow. Lows 28-35.
Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and tracking late showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.
Friday: Tracking AM showers. Highs around 50.
Saturday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
