Showers End Sunday Evening with Drier Conditions on Tap for Beginning of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect util midnight. Mixed precipitation expected with up to an inch of snow accumulation for and a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Conditions will be dry to begin the week, but we’re tracking possible showers Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Cold rain, sleet, and snow. Lows 28-35.

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and tracking late showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Tracking AM showers. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

