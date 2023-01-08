At least one dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday.

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at a residence in the 3200 block of Deer Cabin Lane. Holloway said that crews are continuing to work to extinguish the blaze so they can safely enter the structure, but the fire has been contained.

The structure is a total loss.

