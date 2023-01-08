Advertise With Us
At least one dead after Broadway home fire

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday.

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at a residence in the 3200 block of Deer Cabin Lane. Holloway said that crews are continuing to work to extinguish the blaze so they can safely enter the structure, but the fire has been contained.

The structure is a total loss.

WHSV will continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.

