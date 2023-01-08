Advertise With Us
Few Rain Showers and Light Wintry Mix

Sun Returns Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service continues a Winter Weather Advisory for mainly the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and west to the Allegheny Highlands form late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. An inch or less of snow/sleet with up to a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain over elevations greater than 1,500 feet.

Precipitation exits overnight. Sunshine returns Monday. Overall, high temperatures will be milder than average for the new work and school week.

The next storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday with rainfall.

Sunday: Some cold rain showers and a wintry mix arrives from the southwest. Little to no accumulation expected for the lower elevations. Main roads will be wet this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Showers and wintry mix will exit this evening. Some fog overnight. Lows in the 30s. Mainly above freezing.

Monday through Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain showers arriving later in the day and evening. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

