Colder Temperatures and a Wet Mix in the Works Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday starts off cold and dry with clouds making their way in throughout the day. Tracking rain showers in the afternoon with a chance for a wintry mix. So far very little accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low’s in the 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a late showery mix. Highs in the upper 30′s lower 40′s. Low’s in the 20′s and 30′s.

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the 50′s. Low’s in the upper 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Low’s around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy tracking a chance for showers. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers. Highs around 50.

