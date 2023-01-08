Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Colder Temperatures and a Wet Mix in the Works Sunday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday starts off cold and dry with clouds making their way in throughout the day. Tracking rain showers in the afternoon with a chance for a wintry mix. So far very little accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low’s in the 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a late showery mix. Highs in the upper 30′s lower 40′s. Low’s in the 20′s and 30′s.

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the 50′s. Low’s in the upper 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Low’s around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy tracking a chance for showers. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Dry Today with Rain, Sleet and Snow Sunday
Sunday Rain, Snow, Sleet
Tracking Messy System Sunday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM