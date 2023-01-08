Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization is holding Winter League 2023.

The nonprofit organization will hold games for this season of the league every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darden Towe Park.

“The sports a lot of fun, but the community is amazing. Ultimate players are great to be around, and I’m really glad that I found this community in Charlottesville,” CUDO Board President Anna Caughron said.

The regular season will run from January 8 to March 5, and registration is now closed.

There are pickup leagues and games on Sundays at Washington Park at 2 p.m.

