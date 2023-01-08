Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8.

It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were detained in connection with the shooting.

The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no ongoing threat to the public. It says officers were initially called out to Monticello Road around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

“Once on location, two adult males were found who suffered gunshot wounds. One was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment; another was pronounced deceased,” CPD said in news release.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public at this time.

The department says his is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Bennett becomes UVa's all-time winningest coach
Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
Avoiding debt from holiday credit card bills