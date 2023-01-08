Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8.

It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were detained in connection with the shooting.

The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no ongoing threat to the public. It says officers were initially called out to Monticello Road around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

“Once on location, two adult males were found who suffered gunshot wounds. One was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment; another was pronounced deceased,” CPD said in news release.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public at this time.

The department says his is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.