Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year

(WCTV Staff)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam.

NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when it comes to a mimimum wage increase.

“For the workers and the employees and these companies, this is incredible because they’re able to afford the cost of living here in Virginia,” Rieman said. ”Now, small businesses have reported seeing increases of up to 35% of their labor costs because they have to pay their employees more and they have to buy supplies and food with prices that have increased due to inflation.”

The 2020 law is projected to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2026, however that will ultimately be up to the General Assembly.

“The General Assembly will decide if it will be raised to $15 an hour by 2026. They have to vote on this matter no later than 2024,” Rieman said.

If the assembly does not reenact the law by July 2024, Virginia’s annual minimum wage will adjust based on the consumer price index.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Heart and Soul Fitness Studio
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer.
Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023
WAHS dominates CHS in the second half
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays