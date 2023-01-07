Advertise With Us
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 77, Monticello 36

Western Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 39

Orange County 69, Lousia County 51

Buckingham 64, Amelia 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 34

