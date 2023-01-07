High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 77, Monticello 36
Western Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 39
Orange County 69, Lousia County 51
Buckingham 64, Amelia 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 34
