Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year.

Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal goals and bring them to life.

“I also want to bring along and invite other women to have opportunity to establish their own vision and to just set out some of their goals this year. And so what a great way it is to do it with a group of people, to be able to share and connect and talk about those visions and to be able to bring other people along with them as well,” Hawker said.

If you want to reach your 2023 fitness goals, Heart and Soul Fitness offers classes throughout the week.

