Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community

Heart and Soul Fitness Studio
Heart and Soul Fitness Studio(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year.

Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal goals and bring them to life.

“I also want to bring along and invite other women to have opportunity to establish their own vision and to just set out some of their goals this year. And so what a great way it is to do it with a group of people, to be able to share and connect and talk about those visions and to be able to bring other people along with them as well,” Hawker said.

If you want to reach your 2023 fitness goals, Heart and Soul Fitness offers classes throughout the week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer.
Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023
WAHS dominates CHS in the second half
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays