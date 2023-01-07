Dry Today with Rain, Sleet and Snow Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry on this Saturday with temperatures a little above average for this time of year. Tracking a little cold rain, sleet and snow arriving Sunday!

Dry conditions and a little milder than usual for the second week of January.

The next storm system will bring more rain to the region by Friday.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night: Moon-lit sky and cold. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Sunday: A dry start to the day. Clouds thicken with mainly afternoon light rain, sleet and snow developing from the southwest. Little to no accumulation expected at this time. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Rain, sleet and snow will exit overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Monday through Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Rain with highs near 50 degrees.

