Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Diary Road Bridge construction will start in the summer of 2023

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer.

The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.

“[The method] allows the designer to have the contractors input to say, ‘Hey, this might look good on paper for structural integrity, but in the field this won’t work because of a, b, and c,’ so they can kind of work out the infield issues that might change up the scope or create change orders in the future and how we better products, right from the start,” Dairy Road Bridge Project Manager Jerry Allen said.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

WAHS dominates CHS in the second half
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
Floor of the House of Representatives on 1/3/2023
Speaker of the House vote causing divide in Virginia’s 5th district
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food