Diary Road Bridge construction will start in the summer of 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer.

The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.

“[The method] allows the designer to have the contractors input to say, ‘Hey, this might look good on paper for structural integrity, but in the field this won’t work because of a, b, and c,’ so they can kind of work out the infield issues that might change up the scope or create change orders in the future and how we better products, right from the start,” Dairy Road Bridge Project Manager Jerry Allen said.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by December 2024.

