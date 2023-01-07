Cooler Weekend. Dry Saturday. Sunday PM Brings Rain and Some Wintry Mix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More seasonable temperatures have made a return - colder nights and cooler days this weekend. Saturday highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and dry. Turning cloudy and colder Sunday, with rain and some wintry mix developing by afternoon and evening for some locations. This is mostly trending as a cold rain, but more of a mix for the Ble Ridge and Valley, before going over to rain. This system will exit early Monday.

Most of next week, above average temperatures and dry, until Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Some PM and Evening Rain. May start as a brief wintry mix, sleet/snow - especially Blue Ridge and Valley, then just rain. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, rain develops. Highs mid 40s.

