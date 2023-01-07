Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house.

People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance.

The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from the culture.

“It’s always a joy when you see the excitement when somebody gets something that they didn’t have, and not everyone’s gonna, you know, become a professional Irish dancer or musician, but even a little bit of progress feels really good,” BRIMS Executive Director Lori Madden said.

Signups are still open for classes from the Irish Music School. Classes begin on January 17th and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 pm.

