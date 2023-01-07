Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house.

People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance.

The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from the culture.

“It’s always a joy when you see the excitement when somebody gets something that they didn’t have, and not everyone’s gonna, you know, become a professional Irish dancer or musician, but even a little bit of progress feels really good,” BRIMS Executive Director Lori Madden said.

Signups are still open for classes from the Irish Music School. Classes begin on January 17th and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 pm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Avoiding debt from holiday credit card bills
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house