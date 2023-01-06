Advertise With Us
Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote

Venable Elementary School
Venable Elementary School
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the oldest Charlottesville City Schools have new names as of January 5.

Clark is now Summit Elementary and Venable is now Trailblazers Elementary after a CCS school board vote.

“A couple years ago, the community talked about the possibility of renaming some schools that might be named after people that didn’t meet the values of the school system,” CCS’s Beth Baptist said.“We had a committee that formed back in 2020. We met a few times and got derailed. We had a new superintendent coming in. We had the pandemic, lots of things kind of slowed us down.”

Venable and Clark were the first two Charlottesville city schools to be named in the mid 1920′s and early 1930′s. Now that the committee is back in full swing, these schools are the first to be renamed.

CCS will be holding a potential renaming process for each Charlottesville school moving forward.

“So, we’ve looked at several different processes this fall, we had a survey for the community. We had a community forum. We had students at the two schools vote, then the committee also weighed in on it and we took the information to the school board.”

The votes came to 6 to 1 for Venable’s renaming and 2 to 5 for Clark’s renaming.

