Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID cases are considered to be in the low range across the Charlottesville area, but health experts are concerned as they trend upwards after the holidays.

With higher COVID numbers overall, many locations across the state are recommending masks to minimize the risk that comes with multiple different variants spreading, particularly the highly contagious XBB.1.5 variant.

UVA Health Chief Medical Officer Doctor Reid Adams says that before the holidays, the COVID case count at UVA Hospital was around 20. As of Friday, January 6th, its case count has nearly doubled to 39.

“I don’t expect COVID to go away, and we are fortunate that we don’t have such a large impact on our health system per the CDC metric right now, and that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t out there,” Doctor Patrick Jackson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Floor of the House of Representatives on 1/3/2023
Speaker of the House vote causing divide in Virginia’s 5th district
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food
Dairy cow
Shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas could impact the U.S. on a larger scale
House of Representatives
Larry Sabato speaks on January 6th anniversary and latest from House of Representatives