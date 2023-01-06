Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tony Bennett on the verge of surpassing record for most wins as UVA head coach

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the verge of surpassing Terry Holland as the University of Virginia’s all-time winningest coach, Tony Bennett is following the first of his five pillars: humility.

“Part of me almost wishes that they didn’t keep track of that, or in a way Coach Holland can just keep it,” Coach Bennett said. “I just want these guys that I coach to be as good as they can be and see where it takes them.”

Terry Holland racked up 326 wins during his 16 seasons at Virginia which included two trips to the final four. Holland is now 80 years old and lives with his wife in Charlottesville.

“Coach Holland is the best, his family, Ann, his daughter’s, just how he has represented basketball and this program and what he’s built. It’s just tremendous to be able to talk about him,” Bennett said.

Bennett has tied Holland’s win record in his 14th season at UVA. After Virginia’s win over Albany, Bennett talked about Holland.

“Every time people asked him, he said, ‘Better than I deserved,” and that’s how I feel, how has this gone, my coaching career. I didn’t even want to coach, I just wanted to play a lot longer than I did. Yeah I’ve had some tough times, but its better than I deserve,” he said.

Bennett’s 326 wins at UVA include two ACC championships, and of course, the 2019 National Title.

“To have the players that I’ve had, the staff and community that I’ve had, and to experience a lot of the success that we have, it’s been better than I deserve,” Bennett said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Bennett Almost Record
Bennett Almost Record
University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse
UVA Men’s Lacrosse ranked #1 in preseason poll
Head Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton
UVA Women’s Basketball makes remarkable turnaround under Coach Mox
Coach Mox
UVA Women’s Basketball makes remarkable turnaround under Coach Mox