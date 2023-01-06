Tony Bennett on the verge of surpassing record for most wins as UVA head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the verge of surpassing Terry Holland as the University of Virginia’s all-time winningest coach, Tony Bennett is following the first of his five pillars: humility.

“Part of me almost wishes that they didn’t keep track of that, or in a way Coach Holland can just keep it,” Coach Bennett said. “I just want these guys that I coach to be as good as they can be and see where it takes them.”

Terry Holland racked up 326 wins during his 16 seasons at Virginia which included two trips to the final four. Holland is now 80 years old and lives with his wife in Charlottesville.

“Coach Holland is the best, his family, Ann, his daughter’s, just how he has represented basketball and this program and what he’s built. It’s just tremendous to be able to talk about him,” Bennett said.

Bennett has tied Holland’s win record in his 14th season at UVA. After Virginia’s win over Albany, Bennett talked about Holland.

“Every time people asked him, he said, ‘Better than I deserved,” and that’s how I feel, how has this gone, my coaching career. I didn’t even want to coach, I just wanted to play a lot longer than I did. Yeah I’ve had some tough times, but its better than I deserve,” he said.

Bennett’s 326 wins at UVA include two ACC championships, and of course, the 2019 National Title.

“To have the players that I’ve had, the staff and community that I’ve had, and to experience a lot of the success that we have, it’s been better than I deserve,” Bennett said.

