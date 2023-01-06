Sunny and pleasantly cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see partly sunny skies, breezy and cooler conditions today. Many areas will see temperatures cool into the 30s tonight. Saturday looks nice, and Sunday will be unsettled. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and light snow will be possible later in the day. Conditions will improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain & light mix, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

