Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and pleasantly cooler

Rain and light mix Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see partly sunny skies, breezy and cooler conditions today. Many areas will see temperatures cool into the 30s tonight. Saturday looks nice, and Sunday will be unsettled. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and light snow will be possible later in the day. Conditions will improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain & light mix, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Cool Down Underway. Temps More Seasonable for Early January - Friday and Weekend
The Last of the Warm Winter Weather