Speaker of the House vote causing divide in Virginia’s 5th district

By Madison McNamee and Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th District Representative Bob Good has been outspoken in his opposition to Kevin McCarthy and seems to be standing his ground. Good is a republican and a part of the small group refusing to vote for McCarthy.

“Well, my constituents in Virginia’s 5th district have asked me by the hundreds over the last three years not support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. I said I would evaluate him based on my first two years in Congress, and there was nothing that he had done to earn my vote or persuade me that it was the right person to lead us based on his performance as the Minority Leader, or lack thereof,” Good said.

Former 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman says that the vote for speaker has been incredibly hard to watch, especially as someone who used to sit in the house.

“It’s just a continuous continuation of the crazy and the fantasies and the belief systems that those people who attacked the Capitol had, and sadly, the congressman of this district has those same belief systems,” Riggleman said.

Riggleman no longer identifies with the GOP and says that party divides like this are part of the problem.

