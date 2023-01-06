Shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas could impact the U.S. on a larger scale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a recent report, there is a shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas. Now, farmers raising dairy cows and livestock are facing the consequences.

“We want to make sure that that milk is wholesome, that it’s free of bacteria, that it’s low in somatic cell count, and that it’s safe for the family to drink. A veterinarian can provide those services to test the milk, make sure that the animal itself is healthy and getting the nutrition that it needs to provide that milk,” Large animal veterinarian Dr. Amanda Weakley-Scott said.

Dr. Weakley-Scott says that this shortage can lead to a decline in both public safety and food safety.

“Veterinarians can help with advising on nutrition and overall preventative health vaccinations, deworming, things like that, to make sure that the end product is safe,” she said.

Dr. Weakley-Scott says that the shortage can likely be attributed to the debt that is accumulated by students in veterinarian school. Many simply cannot afford it.

“I would say most students are coming out with over $200,000 in debt either just from that school alone or compiled and with their undergraduate debts,” she said.

