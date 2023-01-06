Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas could impact the U.S. on a larger scale

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a recent report, there is a shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas. Now, farmers raising dairy cows and livestock are facing the consequences.

“We want to make sure that that milk is wholesome, that it’s free of bacteria, that it’s low in somatic cell count, and that it’s safe for the family to drink. A veterinarian can provide those services to test the milk, make sure that the animal itself is healthy and getting the nutrition that it needs to provide that milk,” Large animal veterinarian Dr. Amanda Weakley-Scott said.

Dr. Weakley-Scott says that this shortage can lead to a decline in both public safety and food safety.

“Veterinarians can help with advising on nutrition and overall preventative health vaccinations, deworming, things like that, to make sure that the end product is safe,” she said.

Dr. Weakley-Scott says that the shortage can likely be attributed to the debt that is accumulated by students in veterinarian school. Many simply cannot afford it.

“I would say most students are coming out with over $200,000 in debt either just from that school alone or compiled and with their undergraduate debts,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
Floor of the House of Representatives on 1/3/2023
Speaker of the House vote causing divide in Virginia’s 5th district
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food
House of Representatives
Larry Sabato speaks on January 6th anniversary and latest from House of Representatives