Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is starting off the new year emptying its shelves to fill the pantries in people’s homes.

“Typically the first week of the month is when people don’t come because if they get SNAP benefits, they’ve kicked in and they’re getting that money to spend on their own and buy their own groceries,” Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Mills says this January has been busier than they expected. On Tuesday, January 6, Loaves and Fishes says there were 120 households on its list, increasing to 140 on Wednesday, and to 151 on Thursday.

The cost of groceries too has gone up so people are trying to stretch with what little money they have to buy food and when you have a little that amount of money then you can’t necessarily buy what you need,” Mills said.

Mills says seniors are especially being hit hard by inflation.

“We’re seeing people we haven’t seen since before COVID who are coming back to get help,” she said. “Seniors are living on a fixed income. Social Security is adjusted once a year, and that’s all they get, so they’ve got to figure out other ways to make ends meet.”

If you would like to make donation to Loaves and Fishes, here is a link.

