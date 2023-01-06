Advertise With Us
Next grant application cycle to begin for Nelson County projects

NCCF
NCCF(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Twice a year, the Nelson County Community Fund opens grant applications for projects that benefit and impact Nelson County. About $100,000 in grants are given out each year.

“We’ve provided support for pediatric dental services, transportation related to health services. In the Education Center, we’ve provided small scholarships, we’ve worked on environmental education both for young kids and for high school aged people,” Nelson County Community Fund President Ken Heise said.

The most recent NCCF grant application deadline ended on December 31st, but the next application cycle will open on June 30th.

