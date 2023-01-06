Larry Sabato speaks on January 6th anniversary and latest from House of Representatives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anniversary of January 6th comes as political leaders fracture once again in the Capitol. Political Analyst Larry Sabato says that people need to reflect on the events of January 6th and take some lessons from history.

“It’s essential to remember what happened on January 6th, 2021, because in a sense that was an attempted coup d’état,” Sabato said.

Sabato says that the fractured nature of our democracy made evident that day is once again playing out in the House of Representatives.

“This has been a fiasco, it’s an unprecedented in modern times fiasco,” he said.

The longtime political guru says that the split in the house dividing the Republican representatives is reminiscent of other times in American history.

“We do have to go back 100 years to 1923 and even then, it was not as serious a split. The members came back together very quickly, this will be much more long lasting,” Sabato said.

He says that the last time divide of this magnitude happened in American history, it sparked the Civil War.

“This is not fun and games, it may be a circus, but it’s not funny,” Sabato said. “Frankly, the rebels have done tremendous damage to both the Republican majority in the house and to the image of the Republican party.”

Sabato says that it is extremism to this degree that caused January 6th, and that the anniversary of January 6th can serve as a day of action.

“One of the fundamentals that Americans have embraced from the beginning is the peaceful transfer of power. I see January 6th as an opportunity to celebrate that particular principle,” he said.

Sabato says this second anniversary is the time to remember peace, unity, and democracy.

