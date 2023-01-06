Advertise With Us
Cooler Through Weekend with Showers and Wintry Mix Possible Sunday

Brisk Breeze Friday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler than recent days. However, temperatures will be near or still above average. Tracking a weather system due in on Sunday with a few rain showers and a possible brief wintry mix.

Overall, the weather pattern looks dry with highs above average for January next week.

Friday afternoon: Partly sunny, cool and brisk with a northwest breeze. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Near calm overnight.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night: A fair sky with lows in the chilly upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance later in the day. A brief mix of sleet/snow possible, mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 30s.

Monday through next Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

