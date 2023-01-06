Cool Down Underway. Temps More Seasonable for Early January - Friday and Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stretch of Spring-like days in early January, cooling down tonight and through the weekend. Colder nights and chillier days make a return. Breezy Friday wth highs ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s across the region. Currently, expecting a dry and cool Saturday, but watching Sunday. Chilly Sunday with highs stuck in the low to mid 40s and rain developing, could at the onset, begin as some wintry mix for some locations. Timing right now, late afternoon and evening, Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, chillier. Lows 30s to around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Tracking potential afternoon and evening rain showers. Could start as wintry mix for some locations. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

