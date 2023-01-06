Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills.

It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.

“We say, ’OK, there’s clearly an issue here, but help us find a solution that doesn’t create new problems,” 58th District Rob Bell (R) said Thursday, January 5.

Del. Bell represents Albemarle County. He says there’s a focus on mental health this session, partly due to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed $200 million budget including measures to free up some space in hospitals. Bell has a bill that would allow the competency restoration process to be done outside of an inpatient facility. He says this would provide more room for more people in need.

“We’ve got to increase capacity so that if someone is only safe in patient, there’s a bed for them. But then, at the same time, try to get ahead of that. Try to do preventative care in the community,” Bell said.

That starts in the schools: Del. Bell wants to make student records transfer smoothly to community service boards after they graduate. He says right now, when students are receiving services in schools to aid in mental health, any record of the help they received is not able to feasibly transfer to a CSB after they leave the school. He says he wants to make that a seamless transfer so that person can get help as an adult and benefit from all that work that was done through the schools.

“That’s been something that I’ve been working on for many years, and the Commission on Youth has finally come up with recommendations. We’re pretty excited that that may actually be something that could happen,” Bell said.

Bell is also trying to address legal loopholes in domestic violence cases, an issue he says victims brought to his attention.

“On occasion, the person who has the protective order would like to extend it, the system was not set up. To make that easy, we’ve been working with advocates to try to find some ways to eliminate loopholes, patch holes in the process,” he said.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) represents Charlottesville.

“Too many of the people who call this place home are being pushed out every day, so I’ll be coming back to Richmond with bills to focus on affordable housing” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson says she will do that with a bill that will expand existing housing units.

“We’re teaming up across party lines to try to ease those restrictions and make it easier to have more construction where it fits. Also doing some good work to try to make it easier for patients with medical conditions to use their health insurance to cover housing costs,” Del. Hudson said.

Both Democrat Hudson and Republican Bell say it’s important to look for bipartisan compromises when crafting bills.

The delegates say to reach out to them if you have any feelings towards any of the bills, or want your voice heard through state legislation. The 2023 session begins Wednesday, January 11 at noon.

