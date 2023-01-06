Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees decrease in food donations after holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it saw an uptick in donations during the holidays, but that surge isn’t extending into the new year.

BRAFB thinks people feel more generous and typically have more food to share during the holiday season.

Additionally, food costs appear to be going up already this month.

“Inflation is having an impact slightly on food donations, but that’s OK, the financial donations are making up the difference. We are seeing increased costs for the food we have to buy. But we have the resources in hand to cover those bills,” Karen Ratzlaff said Thursday, January 5.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says demand for food also increases during the colder months.

“The holidays are a time a lot of people think about their neighbors who might need a little extra help putting food on the table. But the truth is the food bank needs donations year round, we receive them year round, we live in an incredibly generous community. We’re grateful for every dollar every donation, and every volunteer our donors come in all forms,” Ratzlaff said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.