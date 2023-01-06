Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary.

Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is happy about the new name.

He said that initially, he and the other 11 of the Charlottesville 12 worried changing the name would erase the history. Now, they’re finding themselves happy about the name Trailblazers, as it honors them.

“So when the name Trailblazers came up, that just fell right in line with what I thought was a part of my legacy,” Zan said.

He says his mother, the last living parent of a Charlottesville 12 member, is happy about the change as well.

