Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

Alex Zan, holding a photo of himself walking into Venable, integrating one of Charlottesville's...
Alex Zan, holding a photo of himself walking into Venable, integrating one of Charlottesville's oldest schools.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary.

Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is happy about the new name.

He said that initially, he and the other 11 of the Charlottesville 12 worried changing the name would erase the history. Now, they’re finding themselves happy about the name Trailblazers, as it honors them.

“So when the name Trailblazers came up, that just fell right in line with what I thought was a part of my legacy,” Zan said.

He says his mother, the last living parent of a Charlottesville 12 member, is happy about the change as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote
Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote
Venable Elementary School
Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote
Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program
Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program
Arc Studio providing inclusive space for all artists to create artwork
Arc Studio providing inclusive space for all artists to create artwork