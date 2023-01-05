Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.

Investigators believe a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded river at a low crossing and was swept away by the strong current.

The bodies of 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss of Arrington and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy were located on the riverbank. State police is still waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to confirm the identity of the younger juvenile.

The body of 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz of Arrington was recovered from the vehicle. Police are told an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old boy were also inside the vehicle but are reportedly still missing. The names of the teen and child have not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.

VSP says none of the individuals were related.

Doss was a student at Amherst County High School. The school district announced Thursday, January 5, that it is also aware of the possibility of two additional students - one from the same high school and one from Amherst Middle School - being involved, but the names of those students have not been released.

This is a developing story.

