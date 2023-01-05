UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings, but experts say you still wear a mask because COVID-19 cases could be on the rise, especially with the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

“The concern is that this new variant has gone from about 20% of all COVID cases to 40% over just like the last week, so a big increase,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Dr. Petri studies infectious diseases. He says there has not been an increase in hospitalizations with the new subvariant. Though there is a fear it may spread more since the subvariant could be better at evading antibodies.

Some fear the bivalent booster won’t hold up as well against XBB but Dr. Petri says getting vaccinated will still be important to help minimize risks of severe disease.

“It is better at evading antibodies that are produced either by the vaccine or by prior infection. It appears to be just as infectious otherwise. It binds to the human ace two receptor, which is how the virus gets into cells,” Dr. Petri said. “What’s really new, is that it’s better at evading antibody responses.”

To keep hospitalizations low, Dr. Petri still recommends getting boosted. If you are immunocompromised, he says this is a time to be careful

“That’s going to make you more vulnerable to infection and also make you less likely to respond to the vaccine. And so now it really makes sense to be extra careful,” Dr. Petri said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.