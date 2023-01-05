Advertise With Us
UVA doctor discusses relationship between bystander effect and race

CPR (file)
CPR (file)(wvlt)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health is weighing in on the bystander effect, and how it affects different races.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the likelihood of bystander CPR for emergencies in public locations was 37% lower for Black and Hispanic people than for white people.

“We certainly need to expand access when it comes in communities of color. I remember when I grew up, these classes were not offered in my neighborhood, so this is something that we need to change that can be a cost barrier to getting that certification as well, too, and that’s something that we should look at as well as far as subsidizing,” Dr. Bell said. “There are two levels to this: I think the first is making sure that we have enough people trained in the community that can do CPR, according to the best practice guidelines, and we certainly need to expand access when it comes in communities of color.”

This is only one hurdle in the way of people getting emergency help.

“A big barrier has been the mouth-to-mouth procedure that you see sometimes on TV. Studies found that people were less likely to want to do CPR if they felt that they had to do mouth-to-mouth,” Dr. Bell said.

Bell says there’s enough oxygen in your body to last you about 10 minutes without breathing. Thus, blood flow is the focus in an emergency.

“The most important thing is actually to pump the chest. Put your palms right on the top of your breastbone, and to get the blood circulating again,” Dr. Bell said.

