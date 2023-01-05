Advertise With Us
University of Virginia Police Department make burglary arrest

UVA Police Department (FIL)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On January 4, around 7:30 p.m., University of Virginia police officers responded to the 300 block of McCormick Road following reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with 62-year-old Charles Hickman of Banco, Virginia, and recovered multiple stolen items. Hickman was charged with burglary, grand larceny, and larceny, with the intent to sell or distribute.

Hickman is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

