University of Virginia Police Department make burglary arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On January 4, around 7:30 p.m., University of Virginia police officers responded to the 300 block of McCormick Road following reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with 62-year-old Charles Hickman of Banco, Virginia, and recovered multiple stolen items. Hickman was charged with burglary, grand larceny, and larceny, with the intent to sell or distribute.

Hickman is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.