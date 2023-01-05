Some Fog Tonight. Still Mild Thursday, Before Cool Down Arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog developing tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While a cold front pushes across the region by morning, we will still have another mild, spring-like day to enjoy. Cooler, and more seasonable early January temperatures make a return by Friday and this weekend. Currently, expecting a dry Saturday, but some rain by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows 40s to around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still mild. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

Friday: Sunny and breezy, Cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 40s to around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and tracking a chance for an afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: AM showers, mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s.

