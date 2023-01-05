Advertise With Us
Search crews continue efforts to find missing boaters

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Search and recovery efforts continue Thursday for two boaters missing in Smith Mountain Lake.

The search has centered since January 2 in the area of the Anthony Ford boat dock in Pittsylvania County. No sign of the boaters, whose names have not been released, has been found since their boat capsized. The boat was recovered Tuesday; the boaters were reported missing Monday.

Virginia Conservation Police and other agencies, including Virginia State Police and volunteer fire departments, have used search boats, divers and sonar to look for the boaters. 10 to 15 divers were planned to be part of the search Thursday.

Recovery efforts have been a challenge because of low visibility, cooler temperatures and deep waters, according to Conservation Police 1st Sgt. Tim Dooley.

