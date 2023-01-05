Advertise With Us
Meet Maggie, the UVA police department’s newest addition to the K-9 task force

Maggie
Maggie(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maggie is the first bloodhound training to be a part of UVA PD’s K-9 task force.

“It was a opportunity or project that I’ve been working on for a little over a year now. Even before the Department announced that they were going to get one, I was kind of doing some groundwork, going to pitch the idea myself,” Maggie’s handler, Officer Logan Moore said.

The 10 week old puppy is already learning the ropes. Bloodhounds have more than 300 million scent receptors, more than any other dog breed.

“Once she’s all trained up, which, you know, getting certified takes a while, so she’ll be around eight months old before she can actually start working,” Moore said.

Maggie is training with Moore to track scent trails, and on campus she’ll use this skill to help track down people who are missing or in crisis.

“With her we’ll also be able to support the surrounding areas as well and help other jurisdictions finding missing people runaways, and that sort of thing,” Moore said.

Moore says that right now, Maggie loves her treats, is a happy puppy, and is excited to help the community.

