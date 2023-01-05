Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.(Houston Police Dept. via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

One of the power substations in Graham, Washington, that was targeted on Christmas Day,...
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots
FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child