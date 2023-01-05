Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

The Last of the Warm Winter Weather

Temperatures Become More Seasonable Into the Weekend
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front has passed the region, but the cold temperatures have not hit us quite yet. Conditions remain pleasant for the day with temperatures in the 60′s and mostly sunny skies. Currently tracking a weak system expected to arrive on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs in the 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40′s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather Noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Another above normal day
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Some Fog Tonight. Still Mild Thursday, Before Cool Down Arrives