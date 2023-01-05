The Last of the Warm Winter Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front has passed the region, but the cold temperatures have not hit us quite yet. Conditions remain pleasant for the day with temperatures in the 60′s and mostly sunny skies. Currently tracking a weak system expected to arrive on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs in the 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40′s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

