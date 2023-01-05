Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Department of Social Services Release) - Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS). The enhanced benefits are scheduled to be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, January 16.

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis, according to VDSS. Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

Virginia SNAP Monthly Allotments-January 2023 (Virginia Department of Social Services)

SNAP participants can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp for questions or account information. Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs can be found at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

