Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January

(Wikipedia Commons)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Department of Social Services Release) - Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS). The enhanced benefits are scheduled to be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, January 16.

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis, according to VDSS. Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

Virginia SNAP Monthly Allotments-January 2023
Virginia SNAP Monthly Allotments-January 2023(Virginia Department of Social Services)

SNAP participants can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp for questions or account information. Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs can be found at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Bodies removed from Smith Mountain Lake during search for missing boaters
Crews responded to the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
ACRJ
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support