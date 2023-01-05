Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sister City Grants program has $24,000 is on the table for institutions, individuals, and organizations in Charlottesville.

These grants are open to those looking to benefit the Charlottesville area. Each awardee will receive $4,000.

“We welcome applications for projects in all fields of endeavor,” Grants Committee Chair Adrienne Ward said.

The deadline is coming up on January 13.

