Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sister City Grants program has $24,000 is on the table for institutions, individuals, and organizations in Charlottesville.
These grants are open to those looking to benefit the Charlottesville area. Each awardee will receive $4,000.
“We welcome applications for projects in all fields of endeavor,” Grants Committee Chair Adrienne Ward said.
The deadline is coming up on January 13.
