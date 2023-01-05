Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sister City Grants program has $24,000 is on the table for institutions, individuals, and organizations in Charlottesville.

These grants are open to those looking to benefit the Charlottesville area. Each awardee will receive $4,000.

“We welcome applications for projects in all fields of endeavor,” Grants Committee Chair Adrienne Ward said.

The deadline is coming up on January 13.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

Arc Studio providing inclusive space for all artists to create artwork
Maggie
Meet Maggie, the UVA police department’s newest addition to the K-9 task force
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
CPR (file)
UVA doctor discusses relationship between bystander effect and race