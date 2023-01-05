Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Crews battle house fire in eastern Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico fire crews are battling a house fire in the county’s east end Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was injured.

Darrbyown Road between Turner Road and Yahley Mill Road is closed, and crews will be in the area throughout the morning rush hour.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
Downtown Mall
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

Latest News

UVA Police Department (FIL)
University of Virginia Police Department make burglary arrest
The leadership change happened on a transitional day as the first meeting with new council...
Staunton has new mayor team after surprise resignation
COVID shot
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
(STOCK)
Parents create group to help educate Albemarle Co. about upcoming School Board election