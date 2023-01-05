Advertise With Us
Arc Studio providing inclusive space for all artists to create artwork

(KALB)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Arc Studio is a visual art program where everybody is an artist in its open studio. The studio encourages all artists to create art that is authentic and unique to their own style.

Located at the Arc of the Piedmont, the studio provides a supportive environment for adults with developmental disabilities.

“We’re here to support the artists at every stage of the art-making process. So, from experimentation and play, material and sensory engagement, all the way to developing styles and visions and voices, and even to selling and displaying artwork,” Studio Coordinator Amy Keenan-Amago said.

The Arc Studio hopes to expand its space sometime this year so that it can open up to more artists with disabilities.

