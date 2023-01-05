Another above normal day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is moving east of the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today and pleasant temperatures. Colder air will work into the region tonight, with many areas seeing temperatures fall into 30s. Pleasantly cool conditions can be expected the next couple of days. Meanwhile, a disturbance is expected to bring rain and freezing rain to the area Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & colder, Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

