Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is going through another COVID-19 outbreak, as it sees numbers spike well above what it is used to.

The jail has seen three major COVID-19 outbreaks, but it says the current one is the smallest so far.

As of Wednesday, January 4, 43 inmates were testing positive. That’s out of about 280 total inmates.

“Once you get so many individuals you begin housing them together, all your COVID-positives together and anyone who’s still negative away from them. Then you have those who’ve been exposed; you house them separately, as well,” ACRJ Superintendent Col. Martin Kumer said.

He says if COVID-19 is in the community it’s also in the jail, but the difference is it spreads much faster through the cells.

“It’s a 50-year-old facility, our HVAC system, our filtration system is not what you would see somewhere else in the community. So hopefully the renovation, expansion we’re doing coming up will address a lot of those very issues and hopefully in the future a pandemic like this wouldn’t be as dramatic as it is now,” Kumer said.

While in-person visitation still isn’t allowed, some inmates do leave the jail and risk bringing back the virus.

“You still have some inmates going out to the community for doctor’s appointments, court appearances and so forth. So, we have a lot of moving in and out of the facility,” Kumer said.

He says all of the inmates testing positive are doing well, despite a low vaccination rate.

“Last I checked, about 35% of our inmate population was vaccinated. We were a lot higher during the peak of the pandemic,” Kumer said.

ACRJ offers the COVID-19 vaccine, but says many inmates don’t want it.

“We will offer it to all of our inmates, it’s always free of charge. We offer boosters as well, and we try to encourage them to get their vaccine but we’re seeing a lot more apathy now towards a vaccine,” Kumer said.

