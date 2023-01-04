UVA Women’s Basketball makes remarkable turnaround under Coach Mox

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Women’s Basketball is having a remarkable turnaround this season under new Head Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton.

The team is currently experiencing a 13-1 record. Last season, the Cavaliers only won five games.

What changed? The team has more talent this year, and Coach Mox has helped the program make a remarkable leap.

“Buying in is trusting the process and understanding that there’s a method to the madness,” the head coach said. “Understanding that I’m going to put people in position to be successful. Everybody has a place here. It’s not that we’re going to have one best player leading scorer, we have multiple kids that can step up anytime.”

One of these players is Mir McLean, who transferred to UVA from UConn in the middle of last season. She is leading Virginia in scoring and rebounding, and credits Coach Mox with giving the team a needed lift.

“She came in with a chip on her shoulder, that’s something we needed from a head coach.” says McLean, “I think we were just waiting for that drive of that push, a push in the right direction, but we gave her just as much energy as she gave us. It was a good mesh”.

Sam Brunelle has also blended in well, averaging 11 points per game. She leads the team in three-point shooting and looks comfortable.

“What Coach Mox has done with us is made family a huge aspect of what we do and being there for each other,” says Brunelle. “Accountability, just doing the hard work.”

The Cavaliers were ranked in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll for the first time in more than a decade last month at No. 25.

Just like the UVA Men’s Basketball, the Wahoo women have won with defense, ranking in the top 10 in the country in shooting defense. The ‘Hoos are also ranked in the top 20 in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 54 points per game.

Offensively, the team is getting balanced scoring.

“Balanced teams go pretty far,” Coach Mox said. “When you can go deep into your bench and you have multiple weapons, you never know whose night it’s going to be on our team, and that’s the beauty of what we’re doing.”

UVA gets a huge test in the coming days. The Cavaliers play at 9th ranked Virginia Tech Thursday, January 5, and then 10th ranked NC State on Sunday.

