UVA Men’s Lacrosse ranked #1 in preseason poll

University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse
University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse will start the season ranked number one in the country, according to the Nike/USA Lacrosse preseason poll released this week.

Virginia’s all-time points leader, Matt Moore, has graduated, but the Cavaliers return virtually every other starter.

UVA also has the number-one ranked recruiting class in America.

Virginia lost to Maryland last season in the NCAA Tournament Finals. Maryland is ranked number two in the preseason poll, right behind the Cavaliers.

