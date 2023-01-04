UVA Health receives $1.2M to reduce infections throughout Virginia’s long-term care facilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health received $1.2 million in grant money to reduce COVID-19 infections, expanding the work it did in nursing homes.

The funds will help support infection control and facilities, as well as assist the long-term care facilities with collaborations across Virginia.

“This grant is to create a really an online community of practice bringing together infection control practitioners from nursing homes, long-term care group settings, prisons, and jails, to come together to share best practices,” Doctor Laurie Archbald-Pannone said.

UVA Health says it is now building its team, and soon will invite facilities to participate in the Virginia Infection Control Center of Excellence program.

